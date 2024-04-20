Menu
How to discourage wealth

Simon Robertson has been considering French eating habits – here, a rare tartare burger earlier this week. (Image: Simon Robertson)
Simon Robertson
Sat, 20 Apr 2024
“Let them eat cake” was a quote attributed to Marie-Antoinette, the bride of France’s King Louis XVI.With that callous remark, the queen became a hated symbol of the decadent monarchy and fuelled the revolution that would cause her to (literally) lose her head several years later.However, there are times when allowing the populace to eat cake might make sense. The tax treatment of foreign investments is one such example.The damage caused by New Zealand’s Foreign Investment Fund (FIF) taxation regime.As it’s ta...
On The Money: Fisher Funds, FirstCape, NZX snacks, and more...
Our regular weekend round-up of corporate (and other) ephemera.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Infrastructure

AI is a humungous electricity hog. That’s great

Who better to drive clean-energy investment than some of the world’s biggest firms?

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

China’s penalty for bad debts: no fast trains or flash hotels

Crackdown on millions of delinquent debtors makes catching up on unpaid bills a slog.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Fast-track ‘stakeholders’ list released
Major corporates including Carter Group and Fonterra are on the list.

Victoria Young 19 Apr 2024
Wayne Brown leads charge for Latin America-Auckland flights
Auckland mayor wants direct flights between Auckland and Brazil. 

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Apr 2024
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024
One-in-three chance the RBNZ will need to hike
The composition of Wednesday's inflation number should worry the Reserve Bank.

Cameron Bagrie 18 Apr 2024