Economy

Insurance retreat is a financial stability risk

Owners of high-risk properties are likely to face higher insurance premiums. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 30 Apr 2024
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says residential insurance remains "generally available", but insurance retreat presents a long-term challenge for the financial system ahead of Wednesday's six-monthly financial stability report. "All stakeholders (insurers, central and local governments, buyers and lenders) [should] take action now to improve their understanding of natural hazards so that future insurance affordability challenges can be better managed," the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) said.
Rising copper demand spurs search for alternative climate solutions
Bloomberg

Copper can make all sorts of green solutions a reality.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Taxes, tariffs and debt: investors start to fear the presidential election

Investors are weighing what the Biden-Trump rematch could mean for their portfolios.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Infrastructure

Billion-dollar Aurora Energy deal could close by July next year

If councillors approve a sale, Aurora could be on the market later this year.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

A new report reveals 80% of NZ exports are set to be hit by global green rules.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Apr 2024
Economy

The average New Zealand household’s cost of living went up 6.2% in the year to March 31, Stats NZ said today.The household living-costs price index for the March quarter was down slightly from the 7.0% hike recorded in the year to Dec 31.But it was still well above the inflation...

Staff reporters 29 Apr 2024
Economy

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Apr 2024
Economy

Outsider CEOs and entrepreneurs are shaking up the Paris billionaires’ club.

Bloomberg 27 Apr 2024