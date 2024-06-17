Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Insurer AIA trims excess roles

Insurer AIA trims excess roles
Hong Kong-based AIA. (Image: Getty)
Murray Jones
Murray Jones
Mon, 17 Jun 2024
New Zealand’s largest life insurer has made 23 employees redundant.AIA NZ confirmed the development to BusinessDesk on Monday, June 17. A spokesperson for the insurer said: “AIA NZ continues to evolve how it operates to better support customers and business partners.“We recently consulted around some proposed changes to our organisational design across some of our teams. The outcome of this process has seen redundancies affecting 23 team members, with a small number also currently in redeployment. “Like any bus...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
MyFarm sets up $190m kiwifruit investment fund
Primary Sector

MyFarm sets up $190m kiwifruit investment fund

It will start raising capital in July to pay down bank debt and buy more Zespri shares.

Riley Kennedy 1:15pm
Media

Discovery NZ discusses exit of reality TV channel Bravo

Challenger brand triples its loss.

Victoria Young 1:05pm
Discovery NZ discusses exit of reality TV channel Bravo
Markets

Infratil doubles down on datacentres with massive $1.15b raise

AI and datacentres see Infratil tap shareholders for cash.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:45am
Infratil doubles down on datacentres with massive $1.15b raise

More Economy

New Zealand would be great if it wasn't for the customers
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand would be great if it wasn't for the customers

If we earned a dollar every time we talked about value-add we would be a wealthy nation.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Downside risks to inflation are emerging
Economy

Downside risks to inflation are emerging

May's selected price indexes were weaker than expected. 

Rebecca Howard 14 Jun 2024
People spending less as tough times continue
Retail

People spending less as tough times continue

Latest electronic card transactions data shows retail spending down across the board.

Kaya Selby 13 Jun 2024
Productivity drops for SMEs – Xero
Economy

Productivity drops for SMEs – Xero

Xero's report paints a particularly grim picture for the hospitality sector.

Kaya Selby 13 Jun 2024