International visitor survey shows 'strong summer'
96% of international visitors said their expectations had been met or were exceeded. (Image: RealNZ)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 11 Jun 2024
A resurgent tourism industry saw international visitors spend $4.5 billion in the March quarter - a third more in real terms than during the same time a year ago.The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) released the results of the International Visitor Survey for the March quarter last week, noting that overall visitor spending returned to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, which it attributed to a shift in the visitor make-up.MBIE said the number of higher-spending visitors from countries such as China, and those coming for holiday...
Receivers aim to have Cloudy Bay Clams sale done by end of month
It went into receivership in April.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, June 11

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Tesla reports lower revenue in NZ even before EV subsidies ended.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Economists downbeat on GDP, watch out for the FOMC

The main focus this week is squarely on the US Federal Reserve.  

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Dileepa Fonseka: Govt can make a difference in housing

Waiting too long to 'smash urban limits' can have untold consequences.

Dileepa Fonseka 10 Jun 2024
On-farm inflation falls to 2.8%, says Beef + Lamb NZ

Industry group forecasts most farmers will not make a profit this year. 

Riley Kennedy 07 Jun 2024
BusinessNZ: More change needed to ease overseas investment

Group says NZ needs to address the wider issue of our Overseas Investment Act. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2024