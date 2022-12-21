Menu
Is big Christmas spending a last hurrah?

Pre-Christmas spending has recovered from covid. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 21 Dec 2022
Consumer spending levels point to a last hurrah before Christmas, despite the Reserve Bank governor’s bah humbug! moment. The latest data from Worldline NZ’s payments network show consumers forked over $881 million in the week to Dec 17, excluding hospitality. That was up 1.9% on the year and 14.6% higher than the same week in 2019. Worldline NZ’s chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said subsequent data suggests spending will go even higher this week, with spending on the Sunday before Christmas already up 12.1% on the...
Markets

Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Sharesies will hike fees, but offset this with caps and subscriptions.

Staff reporters 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Dairy index falls by 3.8% at last auction of 2022

The index fell by 3.8% to an average of US$3,493 per metric tonne.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Primary Sector

Gap narrows between government and primary sector

The report needs more detail but is an important milestone, says He Waka Eke Noa chair. 

Rebecca Howard 11:40am

