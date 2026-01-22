Job ad volumes eased in December

(Image: Getty)

Job ad volumes eased slightly in December after rising steadily for the prior six months.Job ad volumes were down 0.3% month-on-month but are up 6.7% year-on year, according to the latest Seek NZ Employment Report for December.“This first decline in ad volumes in over a year was only slight, but has halted the stable-to-positive trend we were enjoying throughout 2025,” Seek country manager Rob Clark said.In December, declining demand for workers in three industries in particular drove the monthly drop in job ads: retail and consumer...