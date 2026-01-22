Menu
Job ad volumes eased in December

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 22 Jan 2026
Job ad volumes eased slightly in December after rising steadily for the prior six months.Job ad volumes were down 0.3% month-on-month but are up 6.7% year-on year, according to the latest Seek NZ Employment Report for December.“This first decline in ad volumes in over a year was only slight, but has halted the stable-to-positive trend we were enjoying throughout 2025,” Seek country manager Rob Clark said.In December, declining demand for workers in three industries in particular drove the monthly drop in job ads: retail and consumer...
