Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Job listings down but confidence improving, Westpac and Seek data suggests

Job listings down but confidence improving, Westpac and Seek data suggests
Jobs seem harder to find but workers are feeling more confident about their job security. (Image: Pool)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
Seek’s employment report from February and Westpac’s quarterly jobs survey indicate the labour market is softening.As applications per job rose 3%, ads declined 3% from January to February and are now 15% lower than in February 2019, according to Seek.“With job ads lower than pre-covid and applications per job ad significantly higher, the market is incredibly competitive for workers applying for new roles.”The steepest decline was in Manuwatū, with a 24% drop in month-on-month job ads. In contrast, listings in...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 27

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit

Auckland restaurant group also negotiates new banking deal.

Brent Melville 8:30am
Now for the main course: Savor to serve up a profit
Policy

Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: job cut spillovers, more Nats are back and more ...

More Economy

Migration's impact on inflation – it all depends
Economy

Migration's impact on inflation – it all depends

Our economic understanding of migration is way out of date.

Jem Traylen 25 Mar 2024
Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Economy

Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Mar 2024
Recession tilts the balance towards the RBNZ moving sooner
Economy

Recession tilts the balance towards the RBNZ moving sooner

GDP contracted 0.1% in 4Q after falling 0.3% in 3Q. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Mar 2024
We're not out of the woods yet, says BusinessNZ
Economy

We're not out of the woods yet, says BusinessNZ

When China sneezes, NZ catches a cold.

Jem Traylen 21 Mar 2024