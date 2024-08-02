Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Jobless rate would have to surprise to trigger August OCR cut

Jobless rate would have to surprise to trigger August OCR cut
A 4.7% unemployment rate would be the highest since late 2020. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
New Zealand’s unemployment rate likely hit its highest level in over three years in the June quarter, but economists say it is unlikely to trigger an August cut in the official cash rate.Economists expect the unemployment rate to be revealed as 4.7% in the June quarter versus 4.3% in the March quarter when data is released on Aug 7.  It would mark the highest jobless rate since late 2020. The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) forecast 4.6% in the May monetary policy review. A more dovish tone from the central bank in July, cou...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
Finance

ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity
Infrastructure

Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

Turns out finding a road that'll pay for itself with tolls is pretty hard.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Toll roads no silver bullet for transport funding difficulties

More Economy

One more last chance to fix the Holidays Act
Economy In-depth

One more last chance to fix the Holidays Act

The Government is breaking the mould, but is it looking deeply enough? 

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Wellington SenateSHJ could break away
Economy

Wellington SenateSHJ could break away

The PR firm might be dead, but Wellington staff are discussing splitting off.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2024
Running NZ to failure
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jul 2024
Auckland 'the driving force behind NZ's economy' – report
Economy

Auckland 'the driving force behind NZ's economy' – report

A new report looks at how the Auckland economy weathered the pandemic.

Oliver Lewis 29 Jul 2024