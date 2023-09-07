Menu
Labour boosts its books with last-ditch digital tax
Revenue minister Barbara Edmonds (left) with Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson earlier this year. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 07 Sep 2023
The government introduced legislation on the last day of the current parliament that risks trade retaliation by seeking to unilaterally tax multinational tech companies.The Digital Services Tax (DST) Bill was introduced on Aug 31, hours before parliament was dissolved ahead of the Oct 14 election, in a move that allows the government to count $222 million of forecast tax revenue in next Tuesday’s pre-election fiscal and economic update (PREFU).With the proposed tax coming into force on Jan 1, 2025, at the earliest, that suggests the forec...
Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley
Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley

Peter Griffin talks to best-selling author Malcolm Harris on the Business of Tech.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Paul McBeth: In search of electrifying opportunities

Don't worry if the election bores you; there are plenty of other things to watch.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
In search of electrifying opportunities
Hydrogen aviation requires generation boost

NZ will need to scale up its electricity generation to support hydrogen-powered flight.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Hydrogen aviation requires generation boost

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket
QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting
RBA keeps cash rate unchanged at Lowe’s final meeting

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required.”

Ella Somers 05 Sep 2023
Trade data holds up ... for now
Trade data holds up ... for now

New Zealand’s terms of trade rose by 0.4% in the June quarter, with export prices proving to be far more resilient than expected.Market expectations were for a decline in the terms of trade – which measures the ability of exports to pay for imports – but economists said the data...

Staff reporters 04 Sep 2023