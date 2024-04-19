Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

'Let's get on with it': Wayne Brown leads charge for more Latin America-Auckland flights

'Let's get on with it': Wayne Brown leads charge for more Latin America-Auckland flights
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown convened a roundtable of representatives from China, Japan, India, the aviation sector and government agencies on Thursday. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 19 Apr 2024
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is throwing his weight behind a feasibility study to make the case for direct flights connecting Auckland with São Paulo as part of a plan to make New Zealand's largest city the centre of trade between Asia and Latin America.Brown convened a roundtable of representatives from China, Japan, India, the aviation sector and government agencies on Thursday morning to discuss the "Southern Cross" project, an idea to make Auckland an air and freight hub between Asia and Latin America.NZ Brazil Business C...
Economy sponsored by
Worldline is NZ’s most experienced paytech, revolutionising how kiwis pay instore, online and with mobile payment solutions.
WBD shifts risk with news deal
Media

WBD shifts risk with news deal

Warner Bros Discovery has engineered a low-risk news strategy as it cuts costs in NZ.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Primary Sector

Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards

The yield from this year's harvest was 20% below the budgeted amount.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Tough season for Terra Vitae Vineyards
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

More Economy

Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
One-in-three chance the RBNZ will need to hike
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: One-in-three chance the RBNZ will need to hike

The composition of Wednesday's inflation number should worry the Reserve Bank.

Cameron Bagrie 18 Apr 2024
Sticky domestic inflation may push rate cuts off table until 2025
Economy

Sticky domestic inflation may push rate cuts off table until 2025

Annual inflation was 4% versus 4.7% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2024
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency
Economy

RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency

Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2024