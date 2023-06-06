Menu
Lower for longer: the new normal for the kiwi dollar?

Better book that offshore holiday soon - a weaker NZ dollar lies ahead. (Image: Depositphotos)
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The New Zealand dollar has taken a hit following the Reserve Bank’s dovish hike, with monetary policy moving into watch, worry and wait mode.The NZ dollar is hovering above 60 US cents, down from 63 US cents a couple of weeks ago. A lower currency adds to imported, or tradable, inflation pressure.Cyclical or near-term movements and fluctuations are to be expected.The bigger story is that a low NZ dollar is required on a more sustained basis than we have been used to for the past two decades.The near-term  The finger cannot just be po...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Where in the world is Neil Barnes?
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Rebecca Howard 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

No winter chill in earnings season

Margins are getting squeezed but firms are keeping a tight grip on costs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Successful review for James Gardner-Hopkins

An iwi challenged a decision not to appoint the suspended lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Economy

Margins are getting squeezed but firms are keeping a tight grip on costs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

The Productivity Commission: There's no such thing as an 'unexpected disaster' any more

Governments face a Catch-22 during emergencies when they need to act quickly.

The Productivity Commission 03 Jun 2023
Economy

Returning tourists offset falling primary prices

The trade deficit narrowed in the first quarter thanks to a $3.8b tourist spend.

Staff reporters 02 Jun 2023
Economy

Total building work up in 1Q, but residential falls

There is more non-residential work happening, but residential continues to decline.

Staff reporters 02 Jun 2023