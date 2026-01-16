Manufacturing activity hits four-year high in December

(Image: Getty)

December's activity for New Zealand’s manufacturing sector hit a four-year high.The seasonally adjusted BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for December was 56.1 (a PMI reading above 50.0 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below 50.0 that it is declining).It was 4.4 points higher than November, and above the average of 52.5 since the survey began.All five sub-index values expanded during December. This was led by New Orders (59.8), which reached its highest level since July 2021. Productio...