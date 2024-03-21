Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Marsden Point oil refinery – it's not coming back

Marsden Point oil refinery – it's not coming back
The government-funded inquiry into whether to reopen Marsden Point is pointless, asking a question with only one obvious answer. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
The announcement of a government-funded inquiry into whether to reopen the Marsden Point oil refinery is performative nonsense.The refinery is privately owned by Channel Infrastructure, which concluded it couldn’t be made to run profitably.Labour under Jacinda Ardern had the option to prop it up but declined, concluding that while the technology loss was a shame, fuel supply resilience was not put at much greater risk than the country faces already.Marsden Point refined crude oil imported from the rest of the world. Such oil as is or was...
Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition
Law & Regulation

Directors' address bill progresses despite National's opposition

Legislation would allow directors to remove their home addresses from official records.

Ian Llewellyn 7:25am
Technology Free Listen now

Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes

Getting the best from tech will mean thinking about what we truly value.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech: Aoteaora's tech future needs some big structural changes
Markets

Carbon prices plunge after auction

Carbon traders turn bearish after auction.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Carbon prices plunge after auction

More Economy

IMF expects rate cuts toward the end of 2024
Economy

IMF expects rate cuts toward the end of 2024

Treasury says NZ is amid a 'severe economic slowdown'.

Rebecca Howard 20 Mar 2024
Current account deficits improve on higher tourism levels
Economy

Current account deficits improve on higher tourism levels

New Zealand’s annual current account deficit has continued to improve – thanks largely to the continued return of overseas tourists.The deficit was $27.8 billion (6.9% of gross domestic product) in the year ended Dec 31, 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.That...

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2024
Consumer confidence perks up, but not among everyone
Economy

Consumer confidence perks up, but not among everyone

Men are much more confident than women at this stage.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2024
BNZ predicts return to growth after positive PSI data
Economy

BNZ predicts return to growth after positive PSI data

The services index for February was 53 versus 52.2 in January. 

Staff reporters 18 Mar 2024