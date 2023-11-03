Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future

MediaWorks woes: past, present and future
Cam Wallace led MediaWorks for an IPO that never came (Image: MediaWorks)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
The staggering $126 million loss reported by MediaWorks for 2022 might have taken some people in the media by surprise, but to many close observers and past associates, the company’s desperate financial struggles have been years in the making.A $110m impairment last year saw the radio and outdoor advertising group’s losses deepen from the $4.9m deficit recorded in 2021. As this year has shown, it’s hard to make money in the media in a downturn. But MediaWorks has been suffering for a lot longer than that.GFCThose looking...
Where the public service growth spurt went
Policy

Where the public service growth spurt went

Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon

Neil Beaumont is leaving Fonterra after barely nine months as CFO.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Why Fonterra's CFO left so soon
World

Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

The days of taking a hot job with bragging rights are fading.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Forget working for a brand-name company – workers want to get paid

More Economy

Westland hoping for another record year
Finance

Westland hoping for another record year

The Chinese-owned company says its on track to repeat 2022's bumper result.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Expect an 'extended pause' to interest rate hikes – HSBC
Economy

Expect an 'extended pause' to interest rate hikes – HSBC

Pressure is off the central bank to ratchet up the bank rate any further than 5.5%.

Staff reporters 02 Nov 2023
Inflation 'dream' risks becoming employment nightmare
Economy

Inflation 'dream' risks becoming employment nightmare

Companies are cutting back on staff hours, which is sometimes a harbinger of recession.  

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Nov 2023
Borrowers – and banks – face uphill squeeze even as the economy stabilises
Economy

Borrowers – and banks – face uphill squeeze even as the economy stabilises

Rising take-home pay is getting increasingly gobbled up.

Ella Somers 01 Nov 2023