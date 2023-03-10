Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Michael Wood's work visa communication clear as mud

Michael Wood's work visa communication clear as mud
Michael Wood hasn't made life easy for work visa applicants. (Image: NZME)
Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
After Cyclone Gabrielle smashed its way through New Zealand three weeks ago, many parts of the east coast of the North Island were covered in deep, silty mud. It's everywhere. Covering properties. In houses. In the water system. In the rivers, streams and lakes. The cleanup is going to take months.  This week, the government threw some mud of its own into the visa waters. Immigration minister Michael Wood is on record as calling for "easier", "simpler" and "more transparent" visa rules. Yet virtually...
Markets

Unsettled NZ market sheds 1%

The prospect of more interest rate rises unsettled investors.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Law & Regulation

Disciplinary hearing against CTV building-linked engineer

The man whose firm designed the CTV building will appear before a disciplinary hearing in August.

Oliver Lewis 3:56pm
Politics

Christchurch bus upgrade gets $78m from government

Michael Wood aims to halve the delivery time of a massive bus overhaul.

Oliver Lewis 3:00pm

More Economy

Economy

Reserve Bank's Orr won't be happy with this data

Spending is still running slightly hotter than inflation. 

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 09 Mar 2023
Economy

Markets jittery after Fed chair's testimony

Markets take a beating after Powell says US rates could go higher, at a faster clip. 

Rebecca Howard 08 Mar 2023
Economy

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson: How to close your workplace gender gap

Covid-19 widened the equity gap, as women coped with childcare, schooling and a full day of work.

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson 08 Mar 2023
Retail

Worldline data show spending picks up in February

Spending was still subdued in February. 

Staff reporters 06 Mar 2023