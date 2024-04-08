Menu
Mojo lost, New Zealand’s battle against gloom

It will take more than a coffee and a scone to fix NZ's 'mojo' problem. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 08 Apr 2024
The idea Wellington is in decline has not always been as widely accepted as it seems to be now. At one Wellington Business Chamber event in 2019, I remember running into the founder of Mojo Coffee, Steve Gianoutsos. I decided to take a punt and ask him what he thought about where Wellington was heading. The event was loud and noisy, so instead of putting his feelings into words, he just pointed his thumb down towards the floor. In the same year, Kiwibank released some numbers about Wellington city which showed things were actuall...
Anger at end of 'pinky promise' migration policy
Infrastructure

The business community is split over the government's just-announced changes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Bloomberg

Macquarie rules out buying Heathrow stake, Telegraph reports

The Australian investment firm cancelled its acquisition plans last week.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth

Sales are dropping. It’s cutting prices. And its latest big bets have yet to pan out.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
RBNZ decision expected to be steady as she goes
Economy

BNZ says Wednesday's official cash rate call will be 'rinse and repeat'.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement
Economy

There are reasons Summerset is outperforming Ryman. Some are chance, others are not.

Gregor Thompson 05 Apr 2024
ComCom not convinced Foodstuffs' merger won't hurt competition
Retail

It expects to decide on the proposed merger by May 31.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2024
Treasury issues $4.5b of nominal 2035 bonds
Economy

Total book size, at final price guidance, exceeded $17b.

Rebecca Howard 03 Apr 2024