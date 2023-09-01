Menu
More than 426,000 people now 'past due'
Credit card demand up almost a quarter. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
Vehicle loan arrears were at 6% of all active accounts last month and up by an annual 31% to a three-year high, while personal loan payment arrears were up 17% year-on-year, according to the latest data from credit bureau Centrix.It puts total consumer arrears at 426,000 people, up 12,000 month-on-month, or 11.7% of the active credit population. Reflecting increased demand for short-term lending options, Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin said credit card demand was up almost a quarter during August, while vehicle loan applications...
Staff cuts on the cards as Fonterra seeks $1b in cost savings
Primary Sector

CEO Miles Hurrell acknowledged milk price forecast cuts had been unsettling for farmers.

Staff reporters 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 01, 2023
Policy Analysis

It's only worth 5% of its tax package, but National's credibility is at stake.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
National’s gambling tax – a sure bet?

Economy

Business confidence rises again – ANZ

The score is the highest read since mid-2021. 

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023
Economy

ExportNZ pleads for NZTE funding and more

The business group says that slashing funding for NZTE and CAPEs would be a real problem.

Dileepa Fonseka 31 Aug 2023
Economy

Business of Government: Peter Hughes' legacy, cost recovery headaches, and more...

This week's round-up of public service news, comings and goings.

Jem Traylen 30 Aug 2023
Finance

Bigger govt spending cuts needed: economists

The $4b in cuts so far is "small change", says Westpac's Nathan Penny.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Aug 2023