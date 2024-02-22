Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Most economists don't expect a hike but concede it's possible

Most economists don't expect a hike but concede it's possible
RBNZ governor Adrian Orr. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
ANZ Bank economists are sticking to their guns and say the central bank will hike rates by 25 basis points next week.  Other bank economists are not convinced, although they do concede it's possible.“We expect the RBNZ [Reserve Bank of New Zealand] to hike the official cash rate [OCR] to 5.75% next week and to publish an OCR track that gives a decent hat-tip to the possibility of a follow-up hike in April, with a peak of perhaps 5.85%,” said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.ANZ Bank surprised markets recently when it fore...
Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland wins market share from Tauranga

The port posted an improved first-half result, with an increase in full containers.

Oliver Lewis 8:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't

Canadian journalist Paris Marx on keeping climate tech focused in the right direction.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Tech might save us, but the billionaires won't
Primary Sector

Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

A new industry body is on the cards to push that goal forward.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Honey industry aims for billion-dollar export industry by 2030

More Economy

RBNZ chief economist defends culture of debate amid criticism
Economy

RBNZ chief economist defends culture of debate amid criticism

Conway speaks of a robust debate culture within the RBNZ monetary policy committee.

Dileepa Fonseka 21 Feb 2024
An autopsy of 14 years of ‘fiscal drag’
Economy

An autopsy of 14 years of ‘fiscal drag’

Who stands to gain from National’s proposed tax bracket adjustments?

Gregor Thompson 20 Feb 2024
Health not the only system ailing
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Health not the only system ailing

Spiraling issues need more than a Band-Aid. 

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Feb 2024
Scoring Luxon’s State of the Nation speech
Economy Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Scoring Luxon’s State of the Nation speech

The prime minister has either found a speechwriter or is finding his voice. Maybe both.

Pattrick Smellie 18 Feb 2024