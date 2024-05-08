Menu
Nearly $2b worth of ANZ mortgages overdue

ANZ NZ's Antonia Watson. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 08 May 2024
ANZ New Zealand's chief executive, Antonia Watson, has echoed rival Westpac, saying home loan customers are faring better than expected despite a jump in overdue payments.At the end of the first half of its financial year, roughly $1.95 billion of ANZ NZ’s residential mortgages’ repayments were overdue, compared to $1.57b at the same time last year.Within that, $659 million was at least 90 days overdue, up more than 42% on the first half of the past financial year.On Tuesday, ANZ NZ reported a 4% increase in its half-yearly cash...
Climate change

US, Europe fear of China's dominance threatens climate fight – Envoy

China’s world-beating deployment of renewables is finally encountering headwinds.

Bloomberg 8:00am
US, Europe fear of China's dominance threatens climate fight – Envoy
World

World’s biggest construction project gets a reality check

Saudi Arabia’s plans for twin 105-mile-long skyscrapers have lost momentum.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
World’s biggest construction project gets a reality check

