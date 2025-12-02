Menu
New RBNZ Governor Anna Breman promises focus on inflation, transparency and global ties

Anna Breman began her five-year term as RBNZ Governor on Dec 1. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman reiterated the central bank will remain laser-focused on ensuring low and stable inflation under her leadership in her first public outing.“Please, please remember how hurtful high inflation is for households,” she told the Finance and Expenditure Committee on her second day in the role.“It eats real wages for households, and it means that they will spend less, and that means that the economy will perform less, and it means that employment growth will also be weaker,” she said.Breman joins the Reserve Bank from...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

