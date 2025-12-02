New RBNZ Governor Anna Breman promises focus on inflation, transparency and global ties

Anna Breman began her five-year term as RBNZ Governor on Dec 1. (Image: Getty)

Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman reiterated the central bank will remain laser-focused on ensuring low and stable inflation under her leadership in her first public outing.“Please, please remember how hurtful high inflation is for households,” she told the Finance and Expenditure Committee on her second day in the role.“It eats real wages for households, and it means that they will spend less, and that means that the economy will perform less, and it means that employment growth will also be weaker,” she said.Breman joins the Reserve Bank from...