New Zealand would be great if it wasn't for the customers

Value-add is more observed in the talking than the value-adding. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 17 Jun 2024
If New Zealand had a dollar for every time it talked about the national need to add value there would be no current account deficit. Unfortunately we don’t, we instead have words in the form of reports, chief executive speeches, and think tank press releases coupled with a current account deficit. When it comes to New Zealand Inc, our motto is supposed to be "value over volume" but across tourism, retail, hospitality, agriculture and other sectors, we are more like someone trying to sell a $2 sausage sizzle for $20 who...
