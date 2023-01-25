Menu
New Zealanders' wealth grew by a third in 2021

Rapidly rising house prices and an appreciating currency drove the increase, says the report. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Wed, 25 Jan 2023
The housing boom unleashed by the policy response to the covid-19 pandemic, led to a 32% increase in the total wealth of New Zealanders in 2021.That's the finding in Credit Suisse's global wealth report, which found that wealth per NZ adult increased by US$114,000 (NZ$176,000) in 2021 to US$472,150 (NZ$728,000). Credit Suisse said the "rapidly rising house prices combined with an appreciating currency" were behind the increase.Some of those gains will have since been lost in 2022, as house prices fell by 14% and the curre...
Finance

Inflation remains stable at 7.2% in December quarter

The annual rate of inflation remained at 7.2% in the December quarter.

Riley Kennedy 11:00am
World

NYSE investigates issue that caused wild market open

A mass trading halt hit 40 S&P 500 stocks at the market open.

Bloomberg 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:20am

