New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Like New Zealand, the Falkland Islands is a small place reliant on primary exports. (Image: Vijay Chander/Unsplash)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
During election year, it is almost always fashionable to compare New Zealand to a foreign country.Depending on what you are trying to prove, comparisons can include Ireland, Singapore, Korea, a Scandinavian country of some description, various “third world” states, Australia, Canada, or a rarely talked about state within the United States.But we never compare ourselves to the Falkland Islands.  Yet in some ways it is surprising we don’t, given it would seem to represent the endpoint of some people's hopes and dreams f...
AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

The government may need to build its own AI infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Can a city feed itself?
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

More Economy

You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: You could point the finger at the economy, but the real villain is inflation

We're likely to see more firms cost-cutting, leading to more jobless.

Cameron Bagrie 07 Jul 2023
Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast
Economy

Government tax take $2.2 billion less than forecast

Tax revenues have fallen below the government's forecast in May.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023
Comvita and HoneyWorld: more of a marriage than an acquisition
Economy Free

Comvita and HoneyWorld: more of a marriage than an acquisition

The CEO of Comvita says NZ needs to protect mānuka.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 05 Jul 2023
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 04 Jul 2023