Economy

Nicola Willis questions Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman's Powell judgment call

Nicola Willis questions Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman’s Powell judgment call
Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis after their State of the Nation press conference. (Image: Michael Craig/NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman should have spoken to the Government before signing a global statement in support of United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “It would have been appropriate, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs has said, for her to take advice from across Government,” Willis told reporters on Monday.In doing so, Willis appeared to back Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who previously said Breman should have stayed “in her New Zealand lane”...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

Services grow for first time in two years.
Economy

Services grow for first time in two years.

The services sector has experienced an expansion for the first time since February 2024, according to the latest BNZ–BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index.The Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December was 51.5 (a PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector...

Staff reporters 3:12pm
Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%
Retail

Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%

Core inflation at or moving back to 1-3% range.

Andy Macdonald 19 Jan 2026
Manufacturing activity hits four-year high in December
Economy

Manufacturing activity hits four-year high in December

December's activity for New Zealand’s manufacturing sector hit a four-year high.The seasonally adjusted BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) for December was 56.1 (a PMI reading above 50.0 indicates that manufacturing is generally expanding; below 50.0 th...

Rebecca Howard 16 Jan 2026
EB Games demise sign of the times – analyst
Retail

EB Games demise sign of the times – analyst

All 38 EB Games stores in NZ will shut their doors by Jan 31, 2026.

Jaime Lyth 15 Jan 2026