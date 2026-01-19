Nicola Willis questions Reserve Bank Governor Anna Breman’s Powell judgment call

Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis after their State of the Nation press conference. (Image: Michael Craig/NZME)

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Anna Breman should have spoken to the Government before signing a global statement in support of United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “It would have been appropriate, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs has said, for her to take advice from across Government,” Willis told reporters on Monday.In doing so, Willis appeared to back Foreign Minister Winston Peters, who previously said Breman should have stayed “in her New Zealand lane”...