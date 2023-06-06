Menu
No winter chill in earnings season

Maybe it will be a winter wonderland after all. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The March round of company earnings provided enough nice surprises to stave off the winter chill of the threatening recession and rising interest rates. Rising costs have only been modestly passed through to customers – who are still reeling from the fastest pace of inflation in decades – and companies that eked out earnings tended to do so by trimming their expenses. Jarden analysts noted the high level of cost pressures among companies and said those are weighing on future earnings outlooks. In saying that, the latest earning...
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Where in the world is Neil Barnes?
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Where in the world is Neil Barnes?

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk, hosted by Rebecca Howard 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Successful review for James Gardner-Hopkins

An iwi challenged a decision not to appoint the suspended lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

CBL’s Harris ‘had no choice,’ court hears

Secrecy orders still apply in the CBL case.

Victoria Young 5:00am
