NZ boards doing it all wrong: David Teece

Rich-lister academic David Teece says NZ companies aren't ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
New Zealand company boards have the wrong people on them and spend too much time focusing on the wrong things, says David Teece.Teece is one of the world’s leading business scholars and one of the few who is himself a rich-lister.Although based in California, he teaches at the prestigious Berkeley Haas School of Business, but he is also a New Zealander – one of those who left to study overseas and has stayed there, doing his country proud on the international stage.Teece says he still has strong connections to his homeland and suppo...
Income tax ‘bracket creep’ can be solved. Just don’t call it a tax cut.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Shares in MHM jumped 70% following the news.

Ella Somers 5:00am
