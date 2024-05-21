Menu
NZ can't ignore global power plays any more, especially not at the China business summit

Christopher Luxon and Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 21 May 2024
Geopolitics and business all blended into one at the China Business Summit, but then again that was the point. Both New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon and China’s ambassador to NZ, Wang Xiaolong, gave speeches that set the tone for a summit which traversed both topics.Questions like: what will China do if New Zealand joins Aukus? And, is China a force for geopolitical stability compared to the United States? Then, as the day at the Cordis hotel in Auckland wore on, economic questions like: are NZ companies positioned c...
Experts to review Scott Base plan
Infrastructure

The panel includes former fraud office chief Adam Feeley and RCP director Waren Warfield.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Battle for the heart of Fletcher

The Fletcher Building power struggle pitted board members against shareholders.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Markets

Many decisions ahead for Manawa Energy

There are good reasons why Manawa's profit fell so much.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
