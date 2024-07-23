Menu
NZ dollar at 11-week low on pending rate cuts, Biden's exit

There looks to be more downside to come. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
The spectre of domestic rate cuts and news that US President Joe Biden pulled out of the US electoral race are taking their toll on the New Zealand dollar.The kiwi made a sustained break below 60.00 US cents overnight Monday and was trading at 59.77 US cents early Tuesday in Wellington, the lowest since early May.There looks to be more downside to come.“The technical picture looks weak and, while there looks to be some support around 60.00, the April lows just below 59.00 are also on the radar – the combination of weaker risk appeti...
