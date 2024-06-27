Menu
NZ dollar takes higher Aussie and Canadian inflation in stride

The NZ dollar has been resilient despite inflation in Australia and Canada being higher than anticipated. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 27 Jun 2024
Higher-than-expected Australian and Canadian inflation has raised bets on more rate hikes in both markets, but the New Zealand dollar took it in stride. The kiwi was at 61.15 US cents late Wednesday in Wellington versus 61.19 US cents early. It was slightly weaker against the Australian dollar, trading at 91.60 Australian cents versus 92.06 Australian cents early Wednesday. The Australian dollar is “broadly stronger” as possible Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hikes come into play, said BNZ Bank senior markets st...
