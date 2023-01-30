Menu
NZ trade deficit doubles as prices rise

Imports outstrip exports. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
New Zealand’s trade deficit doubled in calendar 2022 as price inflation came into play. The annual trade deficit was $14.5 billion in 2022 versus a deficit of $7.1b in 2021.Exports lifted 14% to $72.2b while imports jumped 23% to $86.7b. “Price inflation has been a topic of interest in 2022 and we’re seeing the results of it in these large increases,” Stats NZ's international trade manager, Alasdair Allen, said.“Many major export commodities eased in volume but saw price increases drive higher values...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am