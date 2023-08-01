Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Many countries around the world have real-time payments in place. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
New Zealand is falling behind on the global stage when it comes to real-time payments, according to the Reserve Bank.If a system “is well designed, implemented and governed, it should improve the levels of innovation and competition across the payments landscape", it said.Instead, “New Zealand’s banking and payments industries have fallen behind internationally in making real-time payments possible between accounts held at different banks”.According to Steve Wiggins, chief executive of industry body Payments NZ, one...
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

More Economy

ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light
Economy

ANZ says business confidence is running an orange light

ANZ's monthly survey has found business confidence has risen to its highest level since September 2021.The research indicated business confidence was up five points in July but was still in negative territory at net -18.The survey recorded firms’ expected own activity eased t...

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
New deposit insurance scheme takes shape
Economy

New deposit insurance scheme takes shape

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank are inviting submissions on how it will be funded.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jul 2023
The brave new world of industrial policy
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The brave new world of industrial policy

What do we want out of our industrial policies beyond more jobs?

Dileepa Fonseka 31 Jul 2023
ANZ Bank still cautious on outlook for housing
Economy

ANZ Bank still cautious on outlook for housing

According to ANZ, house sales were higher in June (after seasonal adjustment).

Staff reporters 28 Jul 2023