OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan

Donald Trump steers tax win for US multinationals. (Image: Getty)

An Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development agreement on Tuesday night to exempt large US multinationals from paying more corporate taxes outside its seaboard is unlikely to produce much judder in New Zealand, one expert says.“It’s encouraging to see … a deal reached and still have the United States in the mix,” Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said, also observing that the just-reached outcome was watered down from earlier iterations, and added that it therefore fell short of achieving a gold-plated...