OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan

OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan
Donald Trump steers tax win for US multinationals. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
An Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development agreement on Tuesday night to exempt large US multinationals from paying more corporate taxes outside its seaboard is unlikely to produce much judder in New Zealand, one expert says.“It’s encouraging to see … a deal reached and still have the United States in the mix,” Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said, also observing that the just-reached outcome was watered down from earlier iterations, and added that it therefore fell short of achieving a gold-plated...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

Best of BusinessDesk: Behind closed doors at the RBNZ
Economy

Best of BusinessDesk: Behind closed doors at the RBNZ

A monetary policy decision takes a full two weeks. 

Rebecca Howard 05 Jan 2026
The 2x1 currency may recover somewhat in 2026
Economy

The 2x1 currency may recover somewhat in 2026

Things were already looking up in December after the RBNZ's hawkish tilt. 

Rebecca Howard 05 Jan 2026
Top businesspeople recognised in New Year Honours
Finance

Top businesspeople recognised in New Year Honours

Cecilia Robinson is to be an officer of the NZ Order of Merit, among others.

Staff reporters 31 Dec 2025
Armstrong’s reveals how it has bucked tough market
Retail

Armstrong’s reveals how it has bucked tough market

How a Kiwi dealer is betting big on Chinese brands and a future stock market float.

Jaime Lyth 29 Dec 2025