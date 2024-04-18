Menu
One-in-three chance Reserve Bank will need to hike after inflation number

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr is probably worried about inflation. (Image: NZME)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Thu, 18 Apr 2024
No amount of sugar-coating around a falling headline inflation rate to 4% can hide the reality. Wednesday's inflation number composition should worry the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.Non-tradeable inflation – the domestic inflation pulse – came in at 5.8%, 0.5 percentage points above the Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) February estimate.Service sector inflation, influenced by the labour market, accelerated to 5.3% from 4.7%. Inflation, excluding food and petrol, was unchanged at 4.1%. Core inflation appears to be running around 4...
Business of Tech podcast: The future of computers, Apple's Vision Pro and Beyond
Technology Free

Kiwi studio Beyond has developed one of the first games for Apple's Vision Pro.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland upgrades earnings guidance as lease decision looms

The port is seeing increased volumes, bucking the national trend.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Santana's golden opportunity

A massive gold find in Central Otago moves carefully towards mining.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Sticky domestic inflation may push rate cuts off table until 2025
Economy

Annual inflation was 4% versus 4.7% in the December quarter.

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2024
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency
Economy

Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2024
Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'
Primary Sector

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Apr 2024
NZ watchful as bird flu spreads to US dairy cows
Primary Sector

The US outbreak is the first time the virus has been found in cows. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Apr 2024