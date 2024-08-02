Menu
One more last chance to fix the Holidays Act

Will some workers get burned by reforms to the Holidays Act? (Image: Getty)
Nikitin Sallee
Nikitin Sallee
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden is breaking the mould with her proposed reforms of the Holidays Act. Will she succeed where previous Governments and more experienced ministers have failed? This is the last in a series of three articles.   “Abandon magical thinking all ye who enter here.”That is the gist of officials’ advice on reforming the Holidays Act, although bureaucratic language is less poetic.A taskforce of employers and unions agreed upon a planned reform left unfinished by the previous Go...
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe
Finance

ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

The final report from ComCom's market study will be released later this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Technology

Microsoft outages show need for digital diversity

While outages may be inevitable, tech diversity can mitigate their impact.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Jobless rate must surprise to trigger August OCR cut

Economists expect the 2Q unemployment rate to be 4.7%.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Economy

Wellington SenateSHJ could break away

The PR firm might be dead, but Wellington staff are discussing splitting off.

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2024
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jul 2024
Economy

Auckland 'the driving force behind NZ's economy' – report

A new report looks at how the Auckland economy weathered the pandemic.

Oliver Lewis 29 Jul 2024