Economy

Payback time: consumers at 30-days past due hit six-year high

Easy to spend, not so easy to pay it back. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Wed, 03 Apr 2024
About 22,600 mortgage holders were in the past due column in February, the highest level since just prior to the pandemic, according to data from credit bureau Centrix.The number of borrowers in arrears was at 2.29% for the month, up on the 2.04% last February, while the average outstanding mortgage had also tracked up by almost $14,000 to $495,465. Aucklanders continue to carry the highest average mortgage, at $684,417, with Queenstown-Lakes at $568,823 and Wellington City at $556,901. All three have seen higher n...
Policy

NZ's wake-up call: the growing cybersecurity gap with Australia

Australia is taking cybersecurity seriously, is New Zealand doing the same?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

Enter Fonterra: cash-strapped Synlait's new threat

Rival is primed to scoop up suppliers as Synlait grapples with debt crisis.

Rebecca Stevenson and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
