Pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Building product prices have increased by 45% on average over the past two years. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Building product prices are predicted to stabilise or even decrease, according to the 2023 Eboss Q1 construction supply chain update.Price increases have halved over the past six months and are set to continue to do so as global pressures lessen and inventories continue to be well stocked. The report revealed that building material prices had increased on average by 19% in the past year, which is a compound increase of 45% over the past two years. However, some building product prices were now decreasing, with 11% of suppliers surveye...
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts
Bloomberg

Judge warns against rhetoric that may incite violence.

Bloomberg 1:00pm
Listed Companies

Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:20am
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023
EV sales burn bright, utes stall on govt intervention
Economy

Electric vehicles continue to be the bright spark in a modest sales month.

Brent Melville 04 Apr 2023
Living Wage to increase 9.9% to $26/hour
Economy

The new figure will be $3.30 above the minimum wage.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2023
Reserve Bank expected to hike to 5%, highest in 14 years
Economy Preview

It's all about inflation and inflation expectations.

Rebecca Howard 03 Apr 2023