Push for more NZ-South America flights

Matthew O'Meagher says he wants to find a home for the Latin America Cape's work. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 05 Mar 2024
A major institution dedicated to helping New Zealanders understand opportunities in the Latin American market is still on track to close down, but a push for greater air connectivity with the continent is just getting off the ground.  Last week, the Centres of Asia-Pacific Excellence (Cape) for Latin America released a tool for analysing data around trade and diplomatic flows between NZ and Latin America at events in Wellington and Auckland. The release was part of a swansong for the Capes as they close down, with funding set to run o...
