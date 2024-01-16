Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar
(Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway will make a speech on Jan 30 that could offer some insight into the central bank’s plans for the official cash rate. The speech, which will be livestreamed, will include “brief comments on domestic data developments since the November Monetary Policy Statement,” the central bank (RBNZ) said on its website. The official cash rate is 5.5% after an aggressive string of rate hikes aimed at cooling inflation and engineering and economic slowdown.Inflation is easing and some ec...
A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic
World

A turbulent year may lie ahead – CEOs at Davos are optimistic

Many leaders express optimism about cooling inflation.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 17, 2023
Listed Companies

BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

Aussie broker ups target price for speculative Central Otago project.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BellPotter a bull on Santana's Bendigo gold prospect

More Economy

Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut
Economy

Better business confidence won't trigger rate cut

Business is more upbeat but the RBNZ will still be leery. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Job ads at lowest level in seven years
Economy

Job ads at lowest level in seven years

New job ads have dropped sharply on the back of an economic downturn and rising migration.

Staff reporters 16 Jan 2024
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction
Economy

BNZ: QSBO to show economy 'struggling' to gain traction

The survey is due out today.

Riley Kennedy 16 Jan 2024