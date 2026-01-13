Menu
QSBO survey to give first steer on how economy may fare in 2026

NZIER deputy chief executive (Auckland) and principal economist Christina Leung. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 13 Jan 2026
Tuesday’s Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion will provide the first snapshot of how the economy is shaping up this year and will be closely watched by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand ahead of the February rate decision.The quarterly survey, run by the NZ Institute for Economic Research (NZIER), polls around 10,000 NZ firms about whether business conditions will improve, deteriorate or stay the same.The December quarter Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is due at 10am. “We anticipate expected trading conditions to co...
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Small businesses offered $15,000 for AI under $765,000 Govt pilot
Economy

Small businesses offered $15,000 for AI under $765,000 Govt pilot

Small businesses are being offered up to $15,000 to help them get to grips with AI.A pilot scheme is backed by $765,000 from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, drawn from its existing budget.The funds imply up to 51 recipients for the invitation-only scheme, whi...

Staff reporters 5:20pm
Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike
Economy

Business confidence jumps, keeps RBNZ on track to hike

The data adds to the view rate hikes are coming later this year. 

Rebecca Howard 11:48am
RBNZ data scotches Dosh claims of bank registration application
Economy Best of BusinessDesk

RBNZ data scotches Dosh claims of bank registration application

The regulator received no bank-registration applications in July 2024.

Andy Macdonald 09 Jan 2026