Economy

Rate cut expectations hinge on domestic inflation falling

Inflation has been too high for too long. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 16 Jul 2024
Domestic inflation will take centre stage on Wednesday, and any downward surprise will likely move the rate-cut needle. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets last week with a more dovish-than-expected statement, and markets moved to price in rate cuts as early as August.  Most economists, however, are signalling that November is more likely. Kiwibank economist Mary Jo Vergara said consumer price growth likely slowed slightly over the second quarter to 0.5% from 0.6%. “On an annual basis, cooling cont...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 16

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets ASX Market wrap

Aussie shares close over key level for first time ever

The ASX200 rose 0.7% to close above 8,000 for the first time ever.

AAP 8:45am
Infrastructure

KiwiRail board overhaul chugs on

Former Labour politician Maryan Street is the fourth board member to leave.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Prospect of rate cuts unlikely to trigger immediate housing demand
Economy

Prospect of rate cuts unlikely to trigger immediate housing demand

House prices remained weak in June. 

Rebecca Howard 15 Jul 2024
Service sector weakness is accelerating
Economy

Service sector weakness is accelerating

The PSI for June was 40.2. This was down 2.4 points from May.

Rebecca Howard 15 Jul 2024
The path to lower inflation
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: The path to lower inflation

The hope is that the bad news of today will become good news in six months.

Cameron Bagrie 15 Jul 2024
June card spending data bleak, says economist
Retail

June card spending data bleak, says economist

Retail spending fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in a month to $6.4 billion.

Gregor Thompson 12 Jul 2024