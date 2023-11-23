Menu
Rate cuts could come sooner if stars align – Westpac

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
Westpac Bank currently expects the official cash rate to lift to 5.75% in February and remain there until early 2025 but says a rate cut as early as August 2024 could be plausible if the stars align.“This is not our central scenario right now, and there is a fair amount of water to go under the bridge for those cuts to occur,” Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said.He also said it is possible the official cash rate (OCR) might not go higher, adding: “We will review our forecasts in light of the messages of the RB...
NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid
Markets

Mainfreight boss says more NZ companies should compete offshore and bring cash home.

Staff reporters 8:00am
World

Sam Altman returning to OpenAI as CEO

Three board members lose their seats after five-day stand-off.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: NZ's own stablecoin, and OpenAI drama's NZ impact

With Easy Crypto CEO and co-founder Janine Grainger.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Exports to face ongoing sluggish growth
Economy Free

Over the year exports to China are down 7.4%

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 21 Nov 2023
Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer
Economy

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 21 Nov 2023
Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?
Primary Sector

Under previous legislation, it would have triggered a review.

Riley Kennedy 21 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Primary Sector

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023