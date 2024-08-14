Menu
Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride

Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride
Economists are divided, markets are still picking a cut. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
Wednesday’s rate decision is on a knife’s edge, and the New Zealand dollar looks set for a wild ride given the odds. Westpac Bank's financial markets strategist, Imre Speizer, told BusinessDesk: “A market reaction is likely." This may turn out to be an understatement.The official cash rate (OCR) is currently at 5.5%, and there has been heated debate about when the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) may start easing, particularly after it took a more dovish stance in July. The NZD was trading at 60.33 US cents late Tu...
Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people
Law & Regulation

Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people

The personal information of 6,130 past and present students at Competenz was compromised.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking

APIs should naturally supplant screen scraping but regulation isn’t being ruled out.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking
Opinion

David Chaplin: How KiwiSaver has changed

There’s something different about KiwiSaver, and there always will be.

David Chaplin 5:00am
How KiwiSaver has changed

