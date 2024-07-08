Menu
RBNZ could hint cuts may come sooner

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 08 Jul 2024
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep rates on hold at 5.5% on Wednesday but may hint at future rate cuts coming sooner than it forecast in May. In May, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) surprised markets by lifting its forecast track for the official cash rate (OCR), opening up the possibility that it could hike again and pushing back any possible rate cuts to August 2025. Disagreement Tough economic times, however, have prompted most economists to disagree. ASB Bank now expects rate cuts in November versus a prio...
Elite Fitness hit by cyber attack, customer data stolen
Law & Regulation

Personal data from passports to credit cards stolen in Elite Fitness breach.

John Anthony 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZTA taps WSP consultant for critical infrastructure job

The agency says it doesn't ordinarily do this, but it has a plan to manage conflicts.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Medicinal cannabis law changes expected to grow industry

Law changes will make it easier and cheaper for medicinal cannabis to be exported.

John Anthony 5:00am
More Economy

Briscoe Group says tax changes will hit FY net profit by $7.4m
Retail

New legislation affects depreciation on commercial buildings.  

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2024
Core Crown tax revenue higher than expected in May accounts
Economy

Government tax intake is $1.57 billion higher than forecast, according to the latest Crown accounts.Treasury released the interim financial statements for the 11 months ended May 31 on Wednesday morning, which showed core Crown tax revenue was $111.12b.This was 1.4% more than the...

Staff reporters 04 Jul 2024
Albanese pledges prosperity through manufacturing boost
Economy

Renewable energy and critical minerals key focus of $24 billion strategy.

AAP 04 Jul 2024
Auckland tumbles, Southland on top in ASB regional scoreboard
Economy

Auckland has fallen to 5th place.

Tom Raynel 03 Jul 2024