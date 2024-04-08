Menu
RBNZ decision expected to be steady as she goes

The RBNZ is not expected to make any waves this week. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 08 Apr 2024
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to keep the official cash rate on hold at 5.5% and reiterate no change is on the immediate horizon.The Reserve Bank of NZ's (RBNZ) latest forecast from February indicated it expects the official cash rate (OCR) to remain on hold until early to mid-2025. While it said recent data gave it more confidence, it also said more work was needed to curb inflation.Annual inflation was 4.7% in the December quarter, while the RBNZ is mandated to keep it between 1% and 3%. 'Interesting things&#...
Anger at end of 'pinky promise' migration policy

The business community is split over the government's just-announced changes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Macquarie rules out buying Heathrow stake, Telegraph reports

The Australian investment firm cancelled its acquisition plans last week.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Mojo lost, NZ’s battle against gloom
This country seems to be setting a record for mentions of the word 'mojo'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The macroeconomic factors reshaping retirement
There are reasons Summerset is outperforming Ryman. Some are chance, others are not.

Gregor Thompson 05 Apr 2024
ComCom not convinced Foodstuffs' merger won't hurt competition
It expects to decide on the proposed merger by May 31.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2024
Treasury issues $4.5b of nominal 2035 bonds
Total book size, at final price guidance, exceeded $17b.

Rebecca Howard 03 Apr 2024