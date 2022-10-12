See full details
RBNZ: first round of consultation on monetary policy remit review completed

Staff reporters
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has finished its first round of public consultation on its monetary policy remit review.The central bank launched the review in June to look at any potential changes for the guiding remit for the bank's monetary policy committee, which is tasked with making monetary policy in NZ to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.Under legislation passed in 2018, the remit is to be reviewed every five years.In 2019, finance minister Grant Robertson and RBNZ governor Adrian Orr signed...

Immigration
Skilled migrant visa category reopening
Staff reporters | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The government is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas and consulting on a new points system.

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

