Economy

RBNZ inflation data opens the door for August rate cut
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has revised key March figures downwards. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
Data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has upped the ante for rate cuts as early as August.The Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) sectoral factor model and factor model told a similar story to Stats NZ’s consumers price index (CPI) data earlier Wednesday, which showed annual inflation at 3.3% in the June quarter. The sectoral factor model was at 3.6%, while the factor model was at 2.8% in the June quarter. That was down from 4.2% and 3.6% respectively in March. “We are seeing inflation essentially roll over,” ASB Bank s...
ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal
Law & Regulation

ComCom says merger could lessen competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Market failure blamed for high wholesale electricity prices.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Inflation outcome shores up the view RBNZ will cut by November
Finance

Economists say even earlier rate cuts are possible. 

Tom Raynel 17 Jul 2024
Annual inflation now at 3.3%
Economy

Inflation is now just above the RBNZ's target range. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jul 2024
Weaker-than-expected inflation will clip the NZ dollar's wings
Economy

Two-year and 10-year swap rates are also falling.

Rebecca Howard 17 Jul 2024
Holidays Act: Our 21-year-old problem child
Economy In-depth

Successive governments have taken more than 20 years to fail to fix the Holidays Act.

Nikitin Sallee 17 Jul 2024