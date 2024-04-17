Menu
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 17 Apr 2024
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has opened consultation on what would be the first government-backed digital NZ currency. “Digital cash would ensure that central bank money is available to all New Zealanders and able to be used digitally. It would also help enable a money and payments system that is innovative, competitive and contributes to the development of New Zealand’s digital economy,” it said. Banknotes and coins will still be available.Sovereignty Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.According...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 17
Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Business of Government: who benefits from restructuring, and more ...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
