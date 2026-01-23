RBNZ to hike in 2026 after inflation breaches target band

The RBNZ is expected to bring forward its rate hike projections. (Image: Getty)

Annual inflation was 3.1% in the 12 months to the December quarter, putting 2026 rate hikes more firmly on the table.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is mandated with keeping annual inflation between 1% and 3%. Its next rate decision is slated to take place Feb 18.In November, it surprised markets by signalling its latest easing cycle was effectively over after cutting the cash rate to 2.25%.At the time, its projections showed rates largely being on hold until 2027.Most economists had already signalled rate hikes were likely to be e...