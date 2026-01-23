Menu
RBNZ to hike in 2026 after inflation breaches target band

The RBNZ is expected to bring forward its rate hike projections. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Annual inflation was 3.1% in the 12 months to the December quarter, putting 2026 rate hikes more firmly on the table.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is mandated with keeping annual inflation between 1% and 3%.  Its next rate decision is slated to take place Feb 18.In November, it surprised markets by signalling its latest easing cycle was effectively over after cutting the cash rate to 2.25%.At the time, its projections showed rates largely being on hold until 2027.Most economists had already signalled rate hikes were likely to be e...
Warner Bros suitors face battle for EU nod
Media

Watchdogs can decide to clear the path for a deal or issue a veto.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

The business and political year has kicked into gear, and so has On the Money.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jan 2026
Opinion

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
Annual inflation hits 3.1% in December quarter
Economy

The CPI rose 0.6% in the December 2025 quarter. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Jan 2026
Job ad volumes eased in December
Economy

Job ad volumes eased slightly in December after rising steadily for the prior six months.Job ad volumes were down 0.3% month-on-month but are up 6.7% year-on year, according to the latest Seek NZ Employment Report for December.“This first decline in ad volumes in over a year was...

Rebecca Howard 22 Jan 2026
Services grow for first time in two years.
Economy

The services sector has experienced an expansion for the first time since February 2024, according to the latest BNZ–BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index.The Performance of Services Index (PSI) for December was 51.5 (a PSI reading above 50.0 indicates that the service sector...

Staff reporters 20 Jan 2026
Willis to Breman: a 3am call would’ve been ‘totally fine’
Economy

Nicola Willis made the remarks immediately after the PM's State of the Nation address.

Dileepa Fonseka 19 Jan 2026