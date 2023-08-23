Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

RBNZ vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is keeping a watchful eye on the kiwi dollar, which hit a fresh nine-month low this week. Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ), told BusinessDesk: “It’s definitely something that we are mindful of going forward."The kiwi briefly touched US$0.58 (NZ$0.99) overnight Monday before moving back to just above US$0.59.The NZ dollar has lost 7% against the greenback since the beginning of 2023. This week’s move came on the back of rising treasury yields and more n...
Glue period looms for IRD as National, Labour stick on election promises
Opinion

David Chaplin: Glue period looms for IRD as National, Labour stick on election promises

Regardless of who wins the upcoming election, IRD will have to break out the glue.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Christchurch airport solar park a step closer
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

More Economy

ASB expects the economy to be ‘largely flat’
Economy

ASB expects the economy to be ‘largely flat’

Picture the economy as a skipping stone with shallow decreases and increases.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?
Primary Sector

Just how big a problem is China’s slowdown?

Just under 30% of what NZ exports goes to China. 

Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy 21 Aug 2023
Going under in a sea of wealth
Economy

Charles Finny: Going under in a sea of wealth

Ruminations on the closure of a café.

Charles Finny 19 Aug 2023
Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month
Primary Sector

Fonterra cuts payout forecast for the second time this month

The mid-point is now $6.75 per kilogram of milk solids.

Rebecca Howard 18 Aug 2023