Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Economy

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate

RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Unemployment may have edged higher than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expected, but economists don't think it is enough to relax monetary policy settings.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months ended June 30, from 3.4% in the March quarter, Stats NZ said in its household labour force survey on Wednesday.This was above the 3.5% rate the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) for unemployment to sit at in the June quarter.The employment rate was 69.8%, up from 69.5% in March while the labour force participation rate wa...
RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits
Media

RNZ review calls for shake-up of editorial after 'rogue' edits

An external report into editorial standards at Radio NZ has called for an overhaul.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Markets Market close

The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 11,962.04, down 18.36 points or 0.15%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
The NZX50 remained steady as overseas markets get spooked
Law & Regulation

Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

More Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction

The whole milk powder price fell to its lowest level in about three years. 

Rebecca Howard 8:47am
Residential building permits still coming off the boil
Economy

Residential building permits still coming off the boil

Building permits are still elevated. 

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 01 Aug 2023